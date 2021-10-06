Damaged pipeline that caused California oil spill appears to have been shifted by about 30 metres

An investigation by the US Coast Guard on October 5 of the pipeline involved in the weekend oil spill off California’s coast shows that a section of the pipeline was “laterally displaced” by more than 30 metres. It also has a 33cm split that the Coast Guard said is not consistent with “normal wear and tear.”

The authorities have not yet said what they believe caused the damage to the pipeline, although the Coast Guard did say on Monday that a ship’s anchor might have done so.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 5,000 gallons of oil had been recovered.

California Governor Gavin Newsom met with Coast Guard leaders to assess the impact of the oil spill. He declared a state of emergency and said that drilling operations should be discontinued off the state’s coast. “Right now, fossil fuel jobs are literally outnumbered five to one versus clean-energy jobs in the state of California. This does not have to be part of our future,” he said.