Damen and Ampelmann form crew change joint venture

Dutch Damen Shipyards and offshore access provider Ampelmann have established a joint venture, OceanXpress, to provide offshore crew change solutions in the North Sea.

The tie-up will see the introduction of a new service to the offshore access market that combines the engineering feats of Damen’s fast crew supplier (FCS) 7011 Aqua Helix with the S-type motion-compensated gangway system from Ampelmann.

The vessel can transport up to 120 people at once, and the height-adjustable gangway is intended to facilitate rapid crew changes to and from Aqua Helix, allowing it to service multiple offshore installations during its tour. Damen noted that the extra time this may take for the offshore workers is compensated by the high-speed transfer from the Port of Den Helder.

“OceanXpress aims to upgrade crew change solutions in terms of comfort and efficiency. Successful sea trials have shown that the vessel and integrated gangway system are fit for the job. The next-level crew transfer service is now available for both long-term and short-term commitments. This joint venture is set to revolutionise the offshore energy market by providing a new level of comfort, safety, and efficiency,” Damen said in a release.