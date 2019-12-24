Home Sector Shipyards Damen Shipyards appoints Arnout Damen as new CEO December 24th, 2019 Jason Jiang Europe, Shipyards

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group has announced the appointment of Arnout Damen as the new CEO of the group.

Damen takes over the position from René Berkvens, who has been the CEO of Damen Shipyards Group for more than thirteen years.

“We are extremely indebted to René for his commitment as our company’s top executive. Under his leadership, Damen has grown into a globally operating, leading player. We are therefore pleased that he continues to use his knowledge, network and experience for the company in preparation for his accession to the supervisory board,” said Kommer Damen, group chairman of Damen Shipyards.

Arnout Damen is the eldest son of Kommer Damen and he has been a member of the group’s executive board over the past nine years, responsible for operations and commercial affairs. In his new position as CEO, his first priority is the further implementation of the divisional structure.

“Preparations for this have been going on for several months. We will be officially switching from 1 January. Damen is known as an innovative and dynamic company that works very closely with its clients. We would like to maintain this. With the growth of recent years, the switch to a divisional structure has become logical to remain close to the various markets and to further expand our leading position in the fields of quality, digitalisation and sustainability,” said Arnout Damen.