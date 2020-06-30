D’Amico Dry offloads handy bulker to Seven Seas

Ireland based shipping company d’Amico Dry, part of the Italian group d’Amico Società di Navigazione, has sold the 2015-built handysize bulk carrier Cielo di Cartagena for $13.5m according to broker sources.

The buyer is likely to be revealed as Greek owner Seven Seas, and delivery of the vessel is expected to take place in August.

The Italian shipping group did not disclose the identity of the buyer but confirmed the deal to Splash. The company specified that the bulker has been on bareboat charter since delivery from Yangfan Shipyard. The charter is for a period of eight years, and included an option to purchase the vessel from the fourth year onwards.