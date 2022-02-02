d’Amico plans fleet-wide biofuel rollout

Following the successful trial on one of its LR1 product tankers, d’Amico, one of the top names in Italian shipping, is looking at rolling out the use of biofuel across its fleet.

The biofuel blend B30 used in the test was supplied by Trafigura maritime fuel supply and procurement joint venture with Frontline and Golden Ocean, TFG Marine.

The aim now is to get the fuel used on all its LR1s and then progressively across its other tankers and dry bulk carriers.

Salvatore d’Amico, fleet director at d’Amico Group, commented: “Biofuel is one of the decarbonisation strategies we are exploring in d’Amico for the existing tonnage. While we are closely monitoring the development of alternative fuels of the future, new technology for the propulsion and continue to invest in innovative digital solutions, we do believe that using the biofuel blend can speed up the decarbonisation of the maritime transportation with an immediate effect on the existing tonnage”.

Cesare D’Api, deputy technical director at d’Amico Group, said: “While there are currently a lot constraints about the green fuel of the future in terms of availability and scale up, the main two regulatory body EU and IMO has not yet lined up the strategy to account for GHG emissions and few technologies to burn the green fuel of the future are still under development, we have the possibility to give an immediate and practical contribution to the reduction of CO2 footprint using the so called drop in solutions.”

The biofuel blends eyed by d’Amico comply with forthcoming EU fuel regulations due to kick in by 2025.