D’Amico pounces on another leased MR tanker

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 12, 2023
d’Amico International Shipping

Italy’s d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has declared a purchase option on another bareboat chartered-in MR product tanker.

The Milan-listed owner is taking back the 2014-built High Freedom, estimated by VesselsValue as worth $34.2m, for a price tag of around $20.1m.

Built by Hyundai Mipo in South Korea, the 49,000 dwt vessel which was sold and leased back in 2018, will change hands in April this year.

Paolo d’Amico, chairman and CEO of DIS, said the company with a fleet of 36 product tankers, plans to keep the ship debt-free for the time being.

The deal follows the $20.8m purchase option for the 2014-built 45,999 dwt MR High Voyager, d’Amico exercised in December last year.

