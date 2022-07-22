D’Amico seals refinancing of tanker trio

Hot on the heels of an $82m sustainability-linked funding package, Italian owner d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has announced new refinancing deals.

The Irish subsidiary of Milan-listed DIS has agreed a seven-year loan of $25.2m with Danish Ship Finance to pay off bank loans maturing in 2023 on the 2012-built MR2s High Seas and High Tide.

In addition, a four-and-a-half-year extension of the existing loan has been agreed with Tokyo Century Corporation for the 2017-built High Challenge, with an amount currently outstanding of $13.8m.

“DIS managed to obtain very good conditions on these new loans, thanks to our solid financial structure and to the strong banking relationships we have built over several years,” commented Paolo d’Amico, the company’s chairman and chief executive.

Earlier this week, d’Amico closed a five-year sustainability-linked facility with ING and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) for the 2018-built Cielo di Cagliari, Cielo Rosso and Cielo di Rotterdam, and the 2014-built Cielo di New York.