D’Amico snaps up Japanese MR tanker

Italy’s d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has declared a purchase option on the 2017-built MR product tanker High Adventurer , chartered in from Japanese owner Doun Kisen.

Built by Onomichi Dockyard in Japan, the 50,000 dwt vessel, estimated by VesselsValue as worth $42.6m, will deliver in November this year for a price tag of around $30.4m.

“By exercising this purchase option, DIS acquires a top-quality Eco MR, built at a very reputable Japanese yard and at a price which is attractive by historical standards and around 20% below today’s price for a similar vessel, significantly lowering this vessel’s P&L and cash break-even,” said Paolo d’Amico, chairman and CEO of DIS.

The Milan-listed firm, with a fleet of 35 product tankers, of which 17 are owned, said it would finance the deal with a new loan, expected to be secured “very soon and at very attractive terms”.