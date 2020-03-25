Home Sector Tech D’Amico to pilot RINA’s remote vessel inspection technology in response to coronavirus March 25th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Tech

The Liberian Registry (LISCR) has approved the use of RINA’s remote technology for inspections of Liberian-flagged vessels, and Italian owner d’Amico will use the technology in a pilot case in an effort to tackle vessel inspection challenges brought by the spread of coronavirus.

RINA reckons the development of remote ship inspection has gathered pace as the marine industry adjusts to the constraints placed on people’s movements imposed by national governments to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“The shipping industry is currently facing an unprecedented challenge and shoulders the responsibility of maintaining the flow of international trade during this crisis. To ensure operational continuity, it is vital that we remain flexible and adjust our procedures in a way that protects personnel from exposure to the virus, while also increasing efficiency. RINA’s remote inspection technology is proven and robust and facilitates the normal operation of our fleet by making vessel inspection completely accessible during a time when surveyor travel is near impossible,” said Alfonso Castillero, COO of LISCR.

RINA anticipates that the decision by LISCR will shortly be followed by other flag administrations.

“For the d’Amico Group, the safety of crews, shore personnel and ship operations is a priority. Shipowners and all operators in the sector are now facing an unprecedented challenge that can only be won by staying united and finding together technologically advanced solutions to protect human life and to ensure the continuity of operations efficiently,” commented Salvatore d’Amico, fleet director at d’Amico.

Italian classification society RINA began trialing remote inspections as part of the society’s broader digitalisation initiative back in May 2019. The initiative included surveys, but also electronic certificates, fleet performance online monitoring tools, electronic logbooks, virtual reality training and general remote inspection techniques.