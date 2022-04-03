BunkeringEurope

Dan-Bunkering strengthens African foothold with SABT merger

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 4, 2022
0 42 1 minute read
SABT

Danish marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering is merging with South African Bunkering and Trading (SABT).

The two companies are set to combine under the Dan-Bunkering brand on May 1, giving the Danish fuel trader its first physical presence in Africa with an office in Cape Town. The SABT office currently has 20 employees who will remain within the new, unified company, ensuring a smooth transition.

“The synergies of joining Dan-Bunkering’s more than 40 years of global experience to the locally anchored expertise of SABT in Africa is what’s essential to Dan-Bunkering and creates the foundation for continued growth,” said Claus Bulch Klausen, CEO of Dan-Bunkering.

The SABT merger with Dan-Bunkering comes less than a year after LQM merged into Dan-Bunkering, strengthening the company’s position in the US.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 4, 2022
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button