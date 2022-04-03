Dan-Bunkering strengthens African foothold with SABT merger

Danish marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering is merging with South African Bunkering and Trading (SABT).

The two companies are set to combine under the Dan-Bunkering brand on May 1, giving the Danish fuel trader its first physical presence in Africa with an office in Cape Town. The SABT office currently has 20 employees who will remain within the new, unified company, ensuring a smooth transition.

“The synergies of joining Dan-Bunkering’s more than 40 years of global experience to the locally anchored expertise of SABT in Africa is what’s essential to Dan-Bunkering and creates the foundation for continued growth,” said Claus Bulch Klausen, CEO of Dan-Bunkering.

The SABT merger with Dan-Bunkering comes less than a year after LQM merged into Dan-Bunkering, strengthening the company’s position in the US.