Dan-Unity and Victrol partner on Europe’s inland CO2 shipping

A Danish joint venture between Evergas and Navigator, Dan-Unity CO2, and Belgium-based barge specialist Victrol have joined forces to offer CO2 transportation by rivers and sea to utilisation and storage facilities.

The partners said that as early as 2025 they can secure a seaborn conveyer belt of large amounts of captured CO2 from the largest industry emitters in inland Northern Europe, introducing barges as a very competitive solution since many hard-to-abate industries are located adjacent to rivers. The companies explained that Victrol would transport CO2 via European rivers to seaports such as Rotterdam or Antwerp, while Dan-Unity CO2’s specialized vessels would pick it up and transport it either for use or storage.

Miranda Maes, CEO of Victrol, said: “We are convinced that with this strong partnership both companies will remain frontrunners in CCUS logistics. We are creating a full logistic value chain for industries in mainland Europe by using complementary services with barges and seagoing ships. This way, waterborne industrial locations in for instance Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands can efficiently be connected to storage facilities.”

Steffen Jacobsen, CEO, Dan-Unity CO2 added: “Many large inland industrial emitters are currently left behind due to logistical issues. What we now offer becomes especially important once we start realising that a lot of the heavy industries are located in mainland Europe for example the Ruhr district in Germany.”

The opportunities are said to go even beyond, as the Victrol CO2-barges can also be used for collecting CO2 from several smaller entities in one region, such as Scandinavia or Northern Europe, and then shipped by Dan-Unity CO2 vessels to Iceland, where the company and its Icelandic partner, Carbfix, intend to enable large-scale CO2 storage in volcanic bedrock.