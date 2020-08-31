Dana Petroleum appoints new CEO

AsiaEuropeOffshore

Aberdeen-headquartered E&P company Dana Petroleum has appointed Jongwoo Kim as its new chief executive officer.

Kim joins from Dana’s owner Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), and replaces Yongwoo Kang who is returning to Korea to take up the role of senior executive VP for E&P at KNOC.

Kim joined KNOC in 1992 and has worked in various parts of the business including New Ventures.

Dana Petrolem, which was founded in 1994 and acquired by KNOC in 2010, has operations and interests in the UK, the Netherlands and Egypt.

