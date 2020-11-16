Danaos buys Offen boxship pair

Claus-Peter Offen is making the most of the uptick in boxship prices, finding a Greek buyer for two sisters.

Several brokers report the sale of the two 10-year-old, 6,520 teu CPO Bremen and CPO Hamburg for $31m each.

Online pricing portal VesselsValue has listed Danaos Shipping as the taker of the ships

In total, VesselsValue lists Offen Group selling 11 ships in the last 12 months, raking in more than $200m.

Boxship sales have surged back to pre-Covid-19 levels, according to Alphaliner, with 22 ships sold per month in the third quarter. 2020 could be on track to exceed ship sales seen in 2019, the box shipping analysts noted in a report from earlier this month.

Renewed demand has resulted in a recovery in prices with Alphaliner noting classic panamaxes have seen prices leap by up to 30% between the end of May and today.