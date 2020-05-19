Danaos expands fleet with secondhand acquisitions

May 19th, 2020 Containers, Europe 0 comments

Greek containership owner Danaos Shipping has announced that the company entered into an agreement to acquire an 8,533 teu vessel, which is set to join the company’s fleet in the second quarter.

The company also said it recently acquired a 8,463 teu ship and a 8,626 teu ship, both of which have been fixed on two-year charters.

Danao also entered into a loan agreement with Macquarie Bank for a loan of $24m to partially finance the acquisition costs of the vessels Niledutch Lion and Phoebe. Additionally, the company refinanced the existing leaseback obligation related to the vessels Hyundai Honour and Hyundai Respect with a new $139.1m sale and leaseback deal under a four-year arrangement.

Danaos Shipping currently owns a fleet of 55 boxships.

