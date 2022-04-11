Danaos in for methanol-ready boxship quartet at Daehan

Greek containership owner Danaos Shipping has penned a deal with South Korea’s Daehan Shipbuilding for the construction of four 7,200 teu vessels, according to Clarksons.

The 272 m long vessels will be methanol fuel ready and are expected to enter production in April next year and be delivered to Danaos sequentially from April 2024. No price has been revealed.

Earlier in March, the New York-listed Danaos, with a fleet of over 70 ships, ordered two methanol-ready 7,100 teu boxships at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) in China with delivery scheduled in the second and third quarter of 2024.

For Daehan, the latest deal marks the shipyard’s first order in the medium-sized containership segment since its establishment. The company entered the boxship construction arena last year when compatriot owner Pan Ocean signed up for up to four 1,000 teu vessels.