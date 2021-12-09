Danelec Marine’s latest acquisition creates the world’s largest maritime data collection company

Danish data specialist Danelec Marine is buying KYMA, a Norwegian firm focusing on digital ship performance monitoring. The combined company will be the world’s largest maritime data collection solutions provider, with over 10,000 ships using its solutions globally to optimise travel routes and vessel performance, as well as reducing CO2 emissions.

Casper Jensen, CEO at Danelec Marine, said: “We are proud to welcome the KYMA team into the Danelec family. Together, we will create a global leader in maritime data collection and smart shipping technologies to provide accurate, regular, and reliable data to safeguard the competitive advantages, and regulatory compliance status of shipping businesses worldwide. By operating vessels in the most efficient way, smart shipping plays a critical role in creating a more resource-efficient future for the global consumer.