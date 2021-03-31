AmericasRegulatory

Daniel Maffei designated chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 31, 2021
Commissioner Daniel Maffei has been designated by president Joe Biden as the chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), replacing Michael Khouri.

A native of New York, Maffei was a member of the US House of Representatives for two terms. His previous professional experience includes serving in the Department of Commerce during the Obama administration, and earlier in his career, working as a Capitol Hill aide and as a broadcast reporter.

On his appointment, Maffei said, “Due to the effects of COVID-19 and an unprecedented import boom, we are dealing with serious challenges to America’s international ocean transportation system – challenges that the FMC has a vital role in addressing, both on its own as an independent agency and in cooperation with other agencies.”

