Danish carbon capture project presses ahead

Ineos, Wintershall and their consortium partners have decided to move ahead with the Greensand carbon capture and storage pilot project in the Danish North Sea. The pilot targets the first offshore injection by late 2022.

The project aims to demonstrate that CO2 can be injected into the Nini West reservoir offshore Denmark, as well as support the deployment of cost-effective and environmentally safe monitoring technologies.

Emissions will be captured at the Danish cement producer, Aalborg Portland, and transported to the Nini West reservoir by ship. If successful, the pilot would lead to full-scale CO2 storage in the Nini West field by 2025.

The consortium believes the project may in the future be able to safely store up to 8m tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to a quarter of all Danish emissions.

Denmark has set a goal to reduce CO2 emissions by 70% from 1990 to 2030, and the target has been grounded in one of the most ambitious climate laws.