Danish developer submits proposal for second gigawatt-scale wind farm off Western Australia

Copenhagen Energy, a Danish developer, has unveiled its second 3GW offshore wind project off the coast of Western Australia, which could be operational by 2030.

Named the Midwest offshore wind farm, Copenhagen Energy proposes to begin construction by 2028, with an exact location of turbines to be defined and selected after stakeholder and community feedback.

The project would comprise up to 200 turbines and six substations from 10 to 70 km off Kalbarri and follows the company’s Leeuwin offshore wind farm proposal of similar capacity and size, approximately 130 km south of Perth between Mandurah and Bunbury. The Perth-Bunbury region is one of six offshore wind zones recently announced by Australia’s Federal Government.

Jasmin Bejidic, CEO of Copenhagen Energy, stated: “Our Leeuwin and Mid West projects can supply reliable, renewable energy to replace fossil fuel- generated power, create jobs during construction and operation and help to develop new skills.

“The release of our proposal is just the start of a long process that will involve comprehensive studies to understand the environmental, economic, and social impacts of our project. We will be talking to a range of local, state and federal government agencies and local community, tourism, and fishing groups about our project and how we can develop it successfully.”

Copenhagen Energy, which also has a portfolio of offshore wind project proposals of around 15GW in Ireland, Italy and The Phillipines, said its modelling indicates that for every 1GW of power, Midwest would create 14,500 direct and indirect construction jobs and 200 operational roles, while offsetting 6m tonnes of CO2 per year.