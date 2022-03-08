Danish developer tables 3 GW wind farm plan off Western Australia

Danish developer Copenhagen Energy is proposing to build a 3 GW wind farm, comprising up to 200 turbines, within Geographe Bay, off the southwest region of Western Australia.

The Leeuwin offshore wind farm would be located approximately 130 km south of Perth between Mandurah and Bunbury, with all wind turbines to be located within Commonwealth waters.

Once operational, the wind farm will have the capacity to generate up to 11 TWh of power per year, enough to provide for approximately 3m Western Australian homes and would offset an expected 6m tonnes of CO2 annually.

The size of individual wind turbines is yet to be determined. At this stage, it is anticipated that individual turbines delivering between 15 MW and 25 MW will be installed, with the definitive number, final location and ultimate turbine specifications being determined prior to construction. The construction should commence in 2026 and end in 2028, subject to the completion of the required permitting processes.