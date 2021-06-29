Danish fashion group Bestseller takes carbon-neutral route with Maersk

Danish fashion group Bestseller has signed up for fully carbon-neutral transport with Maersk as part of its strategy of becoming climate positive.

The agreement, which comes into effect on September 1, involves the use of sustainable biofuel to power selected Maersk vessels covering all of Bestseller’s global transportation requirements as well as inland logistics and warehousing.

Bestseller has committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030, and scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and upstream and downstream transportation by 30% over the same timeframe.

“At Bestseller, we are continuously exploring ways of improving our environmental footprint and we see the option of leveraging biofuel for our sea transportation as an important course of action,” said CFO and head of logistics, Thomas Børglum-Jensen, Bestseller.

H&M Group, another clothing behemoth, has also chosen Maersk ECO Delivery to reduce its carbon footprint in transportation.

The Maersk ECO Delivery is a biofuel that is carbon neutral and manufactured from recycled sustainable biomass. It is certified as a sustainable fuel by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC).