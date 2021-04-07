Danish platform launches to accelerate sustainable marine fuel solutions

Denmark-based ShippingLab has announced that it will be working with leading international partners to develop a permanent platform for testing and validation of sustainable marine fuels.

Behind the new validation platform are important sector stakeholders: Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping; Alfa Laval; MAN Energy Solutions; DS Norden; and A.P. Møller – Mærsk; and biofuel supplier MASH Energy.

Financial support is also being provided by the Danish Maritime Fund.

The goal is to ensure that new, sustainable fuels meet the technical, regulatory, environmental and financial requirements of the shipping industry.

The fuel testing and validation services will form an open platform for existing and future test facilities – based in Denmark and internationally.

ShippingLab will initially identify any current gaps in the existing facilities and validation requirements. These gaps will be addressed in independent development projects involving the relevant stakeholders.

Kjeld Dittmann, ShippingLab chairman, commented: “The transition to sustainable and climate neutral fuels for shipping is complex, and a platform that can reduce the uncertainty is of great importance for the potential suppliers of sustainable fuel solutions, but it equally provides the customers with insight and thereby ease the adaption of alternative fuels.”