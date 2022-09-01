AmericasOffshore

Danos wins service contract for Eni Gulf of Mexico platforms

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarSeptember 1, 2022
0 13 Less than a minute
Eni

Danos, a family-owned and -managed energy services provider headquartered in Louisiana, has won a contract to support brownfield repairs and routine maintenance to Eni’s Gulf of Mexico platforms. The three-year contract will utilise Danos’ fabrication, construction and scaffolding service lines.

In June, Danos began in-house fabrication for skids and subsea skids to be sent to the customer’s Alleghany platform, located in the Gulf 260 km south of New Orleans.

Mexico is a key country in Eni’s growth strategy. It holds 100% of Area 1 and participates in seven other exploration and production blocks located in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarSeptember 1, 2022
0 13 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button