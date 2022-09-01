Danos wins service contract for Eni Gulf of Mexico platforms

Danos, a family-owned and -managed energy services provider headquartered in Louisiana, has won a contract to support brownfield repairs and routine maintenance to Eni’s Gulf of Mexico platforms. The three-year contract will utilise Danos’ fabrication, construction and scaffolding service lines.

In June, Danos began in-house fabrication for skids and subsea skids to be sent to the customer’s Alleghany platform, located in the Gulf 260 km south of New Orleans.

Mexico is a key country in Eni’s growth strategy. It holds 100% of Area 1 and participates in seven other exploration and production blocks located in the Gulf of Mexico.