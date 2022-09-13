Date set for new strike at Felixstowe

UK’s top container port Felixstowe is facing its second eight-day strike this year as the pay dispute with workers continues.

Fresh strikes have been announced from September 27 to October 5, after 82% of surveyed members of the Unite union, which represents 1,900 blue-collar workers at the port, rejected a 7% pay offer.

The union asked for a pay rise to match the country’s inflation rate, which is predicted to hit 13% later this year.

A previous eight-day strike action last month brought the port, which handles close to 50% of Britain’s boxes, to a standstill.

“We are very disappointed that Unite has announced this further strike action at this time. The collective bargaining process has been exhausted and there is no prospect of agreement being reached with the union,” the Port of Felixstowe said in a statement on its website, adding that it is in the process of implementing the 2022 pay award of 7% plus £500 which is backdated to January 1, 2022.



The planned Felixstowe strike will coincide with a two-week walkout by Liverpool port workers set to commence on September 19.