David Ofer exits Zodiac Tankers to run family’s tech investment business

David Ofer is stepping down as chief executive of Zodiac Tankers to head up his family’s tech-focused venture capital fund, OG Tech.

Ofer takes over as managing partner of OG Tech, founded in 2017 and backed by the shipping magnate and his father, Eyal Ofer, to invest in early-stage tech start-ups.

He was the CEO of Zodiac Tankers for some 10 years within the Zodiac Maritime shipping enterprise, which is also part of Ofer Global and has been involved with OG Tech since its inception. Before joining Zodiac, he was an investment banker with Goldman Sachs in London.

Luca Dessy will take over as head of the tanker business, reporting to Zodiac Maritime’s boss and David’s elder brother, Daniel Ofer.