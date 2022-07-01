EuropeFinance and InsuranceTankersTech

David Ofer exits Zodiac Tankers to run family’s tech investment business

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 1, 2022
0 88 Less than a minute
Zodiac Maritime

David Ofer is stepping down as chief executive of Zodiac Tankers to head up his family’s tech-focused venture capital fund, OG Tech.

Ofer takes over as managing partner of OG Tech, founded in 2017 and backed by the shipping magnate and his father, Eyal Ofer, to invest in early-stage tech start-ups.

He was the CEO of Zodiac Tankers for some 10 years within the Zodiac Maritime shipping enterprise, which is also part of Ofer Global and has been involved with OG Tech since its inception. Before joining Zodiac, he was an investment banker with Goldman Sachs in London.

Luca Dessy will take over as head of the tanker business, reporting to Zodiac Maritime’s boss and David’s elder brother, Daniel Ofer.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 1, 2022
0 88 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button