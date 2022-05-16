David Turnbull to retire from Pacific Basin

David Turnbull, the veteran chairman and executive director at Hong Kong’s Pacific Basin Shipping, has announced his intention to retire after the company’s annual general meeting next year.

Turbull has been chairman of the listed Hong Kong dry bulk giant since 2008. Prior to that he had worked with the Swire Group for more than 30 years. The company has appointed an international recruitment firm to undertake a global search for a successor.

Last July saw Pacific Basin’s long term CEO Mats Berglund head home to Sweden to be replaced by Martin Fruergaard.