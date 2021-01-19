AsiaPorts and Logistics

Dawei port project suffers another setback

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 19, 2021
0 13 Less than a minute

One of Southeast Asia’s most drawn out port projects has suffered another setback.

Myanmar yesterday announced it was cancelling contracts with a Thai conglomerate to work on the Dawei deepsea port, an on and off project first conceived 13 years ago.

The committee in charge of the Dawei Special Economic Zone said Monday it had “lost confidence” in Italian-Thai Development (ITD) after repeated issues.

Announcing the cancellation, the Dawei Special Economic Zone Management Committee complained of “repeated delays, continuing breaches of financial obligations under the contracts and the concessionaires’ failure to confirm their financial capacity to proceed with development”.

Myanmar authorities said they would now look for new developers to invest in the project.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 19, 2021
0 13 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button