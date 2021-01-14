Dayang awarded contract extension for accommodation vessel

Malaysia’s Dayang Enterprise Holdings, via subsidiary DESB Marine Services, has received a contract extension from Sarawak Shell for the provision of 2014-built accommodation vessel Dayang Opal for the umbrella contract Petronas Petroleum Arrangement Contractors’ (PACs) drilling and project activities.

The value of the contract is based on work orders issued by Shell Sarawak throughout the extended contract period, from March 2021 through to March 2022.

Dayang’s website lists it with eight vessels, while subsidiary Perdana Petroleum owns 17 vessels.