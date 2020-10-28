Dayang Topaz death toll rises to two

Search and rescue teams have managed to rescue 185 of 187 crew from capsized offshore workbarge Dayang Topaz , with the death toll from the incident rising to two.

According to an update released by Petronas, the vessel was undertaking operational work at the Baram platform when it collided with the platform after its anchor wire snapped during adverse weather.

Petronas confirmed that all the crew were eventually rescued by the emergency responders and evacuated to Miri, while two fatalities were reported.

“Petronas is deeply saddened by the incident and we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. An investigation is currently underway and all relevant authorities have been informed of the incident. Our utmost priority is the safety of all personnel involved,” Petronas said.

The 2012-built Dayang Topaz is owned by Malaysia’s DESB Marine Services, part of Dayang Enterprise Holdings.