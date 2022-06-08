Dayang wins Enquest contract

Malaysia’s Dayang Enterprise has been awarded a contract by Enquest for the provision of maintenance, construction, and modification services at PM8E Seligi oil fields, offshore Malaysia.

The value of the contract is based on work orders issued by Enquest and will include any other work and services which are generally related to the scope of work in the contract, Dayang said in a Bursa Malaysia filing.

The contract became effective on May 23, 2022 and will last through to July 12, 2023.

Enquest’s Malaysian operations include its PM8 extension production sharing contract, consisting of the PM8 and Seligi Fields, and the Block PM409 production sharing contract. The UK-based independent has completed three workovers at PM8/Seligi ahead of the planned four-well drilling programme.