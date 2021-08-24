DDW Offshore awarded OMV contract in New Zealand

Akastor anchor handling vessels unit DDW Offshore has been awarded a one-year contract by OMV New Zealand for the 2011-built Skandi Emerald .

The Bahamas-flagged AHTS will support the Maui B IRF 3 offshore projects and the Valaris JU-249 (Gorilla VII) jackup drilling rig, which has been booked until January 2023.

The vessel is to undergo its 10-year SPS before commencing its contract in November this year. The deal gives OMV the option to further extend the charter.

DDW Offshore became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Akastor in October last year after the latter took over DOF’s share. The company owns five AHTS vessels.