DDW Offshore seals charter and sale of AHTS pair

Akastor subsidiary DDW Offshore has entered into bareboat charter agreements with Brazilian subsea company OceanPact Servicos Maritimos for anchor handling tug supply vessels Skandi Saigon and Skandi Pacific.

The charters commence during the second quarter and are for a period of 26 months, at the end of which OceanPact will purchase the vessels.

The pair will be used to work with Petrobras, supporting the company’s production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.

Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO of Akastor, commented: “By entering into these long-term agreements for two of DDW Offshore’s five vessels, DDW Offshore secures revenue and predictability going forward. The sale of the vessels will allow DDW Offshore to reduce its debt obligations according to the restructuring agreement reached between Akastor and DDW Offshore lenders in October last year.”

