Dry CargoEnvironmentEuropeOperations

Deadline set to remove bulker wreck off Gibraltar

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 3, 2022
0 47 1 minute read
Government of Gibraltar

Gibraltar authorities have given salvors until the end of May next year to remove the wreck of the OS 35, a bulk carrier involved in a collision five weeks ago, now lying off the coast of the British territory.

The ship has come to rest on the seabed some 700 metres from the shore, and is almost broken in two. Most fuel has been taken off the ship, while its cargoes of steel bars will need to be offloaded as the wreckage removal gets underway.

The ship came into contact with LNG carrier Adam LNG while manoeuvring to exit the port of Gibraltar on August 29. The aft of the ship grounded, and a gash opened up on the starboard of the hull and in the following weeks the ship lost its structural integrity. The ship’s hull is broken, although not completely split in two.

The Syrian master of the ship, Abdelabari Kaddura, 53, was charged last month on charges of conduct endangering ships.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 3, 2022
0 47 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button