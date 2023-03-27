AsiaOperationsTankers

Deadly explosion rips through forecastle of Indonesian product tanker

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 27, 2023
0 16 Less than a minute
Pak Agen / MarineTraffic

Two crew have died, and one is still missing following an explosion and fire in the Lombok Strait on an Indonesian product tanker on charter to Pertamina.

The fire occurred yesterday afternoon on the Kristin product tanker, a 2003-built ship flagged and owned in Indonesia.

Pertamina said so far no oil spills had been detected, and an oil boom had been set up around the ship.

The tanker is carrying 5,900 kiloliters of Pertalite fuel. It will be towed to a nearby port today.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 27, 2023
0 16 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button