Deadly explosion rips through forecastle of Indonesian product tanker

Two crew have died, and one is still missing following an explosion and fire in the Lombok Strait on an Indonesian product tanker on charter to Pertamina.

The fire occurred yesterday afternoon on the Kristin product tanker, a 2003-built ship flagged and owned in Indonesia.

Pertamina said so far no oil spills had been detected, and an oil boom had been set up around the ship.

The tanker is carrying 5,900 kiloliters of Pertalite fuel. It will be towed to a nearby port today.