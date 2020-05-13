Home Sector Tech Deadly pandemic forces autonomous ship into lockdown May 13th, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe, Shipyards, Tech

The launch of the Yara Birkeland, among the most keenly anticipated new ships to hit the water this year, is to be delayed.

Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara International, which ordered the pioneering 120 teu, battery powered autonomous vessel, has announced it is pausing development of the ship, citing the changed global outlook brought about by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The hull (pictured) was recently completed at the Vard Braila Shipyard in Romania, and towed to Vard Brattvaag Shipyard in Norway for outfitting.

No new timeline for the landmark ship’s delivery has been given by Yara International.