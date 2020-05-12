Deaths reported from Monday’s Indonesian tanker blaze

May 13th, 2020 Asia, Shipyards, Tankers 0 comments

Having earlier said there were no casualties from Monday’s terrible fire on an Indonesian aframax undergoing repairs, police reported yesterday that seven workers died in the blaze, while another 22 are undergoing treatment for burns at a hospital in North Sumatra.

The severe fire broke out on the Jag Leela, a 21-year-old aframax tanker, which was under repair at Waruna Shipyard in Belawan. The fire spread to a ship alongside as well.

Investigations into how the accident happened are ongoing.

 

Sam Chambers

