December 2020 Review

The 14,000 teu ONE Apus made headlines across the world after it got battered in a storm in the Pacific resulting in the largest loss of containers for seven years. The ship turned around and limped back to the port of Kobe with insurers braced for a bill in excess of $200m.

HNA Technology, formerly Tianhai Investment, and before that known as Tianjin Marine, re-entered the shipowning sector, buying two 2012-built 176,000 dwt capesize bulkers and establishing a widespread new s...