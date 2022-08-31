Decommissioning specialist Helix picks up US Gulf of Mexico leases from Murphy Oil JV

Houston-based offshore energy services firm Helix Energy Solutions has picked up a stake in Mississippi Canyon Block 734 in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The company’s subsidiary Deepwater Abandonment Alternatives (DAA) acquired from MP Gulf of Mexico, a joint venture controlled by Murphy Oil, all 62.5% interest in the block comprised of three wells and related subsea infrastructure, collectively known as the Thunder Hawk field.

The deal will see DAA operate the Thunder Hawk in exchange for the assumption of abandonment obligations in the future.

In January 2019, Helix also acquired the Droshky prospect on Green Canyon Block 244, along with related infrastructure, from Marathon Oil.

“This acquisition furthers Helix’s energy transition business model by taking on decommissioning obligations in exchange for production revenues,” stated Owen Kratz, president and CEO of Helix.

“We have long communicated our unique position as a qualified offshore field operator that can also assume and efficiently discharge decommissioning obligations. We continue to pursue opportunities that enable us to enhance and extend the life of existing reserves and safely perform the related decommissioning of the infrastructure, in transactions that allow producers to remove non-core assets from their balance sheets,” Kratz added.