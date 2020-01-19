Dee4 Capital acquires Fuyo Kaiun MR2 to grow fleet to five

January 20th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Danish private equity firm Dee4 Capital Partners, founded last year by Carsten Mortensen and Freddie Lee, has acquired its fifth MR2 according to brokers, just days after it took delivery of its fourth ship.

Seasure Shipbroking and Advanced Shipping & Trading are reporting that Dee4 Capital has paid $16.8m to Japan’s Fuyo Kaiun for the 2009-built (Onomichi) product tanker Rich Wind. The vessel has a market value of $14.73m according to VesselsValue.

The acquisition, if confirmed, grows Dee4 Capital’s fleet to five MR2s all built in Japan.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

