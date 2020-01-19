Home Sector Tankers Dee4 Capital acquires Fuyo Kaiun MR2 to grow fleet to five January 20th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Tankers

Danish private equity firm Dee4 Capital Partners, founded last year by Carsten Mortensen and Freddie Lee, has acquired its fifth MR2 according to brokers, just days after it took delivery of its fourth ship.

Seasure Shipbroking and Advanced Shipping & Trading are reporting that Dee4 Capital has paid $16.8m to Japan’s Fuyo Kaiun for the 2009-built (Onomichi) product tanker Rich Wind . The vessel has a market value of $14.73m according to VesselsValue.

The acquisition, if confirmed, grows Dee4 Capital’s fleet to five MR2s all built in Japan.