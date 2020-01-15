Dee4 Capital hires new technical head as fleet hits four

Dee4 Capital hires new technical head as fleet hits four

January 16th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Danish private equity firm Dee4 Capital Partners, founded last year by Carsten Mortensen and Freddie Lee, has announced a new hire as its fleet of medium range product tankers grows to four.

The company has taken delivery of the 2008-built Nord Organiser from Fuyo Kaiun, renaming it Dee4 Dogwood. The vessel will be placed into the Hafnia pool, giving the company spot market exposure. Dee4’s other three vessels are all on charters to Clearlake.

Dee4 has announced that Jens Christensen has joined as a partner and head of technical & operations, replacing Matias Andersen who is leaving at the end of January 2020. Christensen has 30 years experience in shipping, mostly with Norden having held roles including head of technical and head of operations.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.