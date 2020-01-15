Home Sector Tankers Dee4 Capital hires new technical head as fleet hits four January 16th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Tankers

Danish private equity firm Dee4 Capital Partners, founded last year by Carsten Mortensen and Freddie Lee, has announced a new hire as its fleet of medium range product tankers grows to four.

The company has taken delivery of the 2008-built Nord Organiser from Fuyo Kaiun, renaming it Dee4 Dogwood. The vessel will be placed into the Hafnia pool, giving the company spot market exposure. Dee4’s other three vessels are all on charters to Clearlake.

Dee4 has announced that Jens Christensen has joined as a partner and head of technical & operations, replacing Matias Andersen who is leaving at the end of January 2020. Christensen has 30 years experience in shipping, mostly with Norden having held roles including head of technical and head of operations.