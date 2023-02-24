EuropeOffshore

Deep Value Driller charters out drillship to Saipem

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 24, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Deep Value Driller

Norway-based Deep Value Driller has landed a bareboat charter deal with Italy’s Saipem for the seventh-generation drillship Deep Value Driller.

The 2014-built rig, formerly known as Bolette Dolphin, will be fixed to Saipem for around three years, with options to extend the charter by up to one year.

Deep Value Driller said the contract adds approximately $160m of firm revenue backlog, excluding the rate payable for any optional extensions.

The drillship is expected to enter service during the summer and Deep Value Driller’s subsidiary in Malta has secured a $75m loan to fund the reactivation activities but also to refinance its existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 24, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button