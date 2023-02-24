Deep Value Driller charters out drillship to Saipem

Norway-based Deep Value Driller has landed a bareboat charter deal with Italy’s Saipem for the seventh-generation drillship Deep Value Driller .

The 2014-built rig, formerly known as Bolette Dolphin, will be fixed to Saipem for around three years, with options to extend the charter by up to one year.

Deep Value Driller said the contract adds approximately $160m of firm revenue backlog, excluding the rate payable for any optional extensions.

The drillship is expected to enter service during the summer and Deep Value Driller’s subsidiary in Malta has secured a $75m loan to fund the reactivation activities but also to refinance its existing debt and for general corporate purposes.