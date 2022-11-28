DeepOcean awarded more than $200m worth of contracts

Norwegian subsea contractor DeepOcean has won new deals from Equinor, ConocoPhillips and BP worth a total of NOK2bn ($201.6m).

The work scopes involve subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), subsea construction, removal and recycling of subsea equipment, and subsea survey scopes in the North Sea region, until the end of 2026.

“In recent years, future workload visibility has been limited in our industry. We are therefore pleased to see that the market is changing. A solid long-term order backlog will enable us to continue accelerating our ongoing technology initiatives,” said Rolf Ivar Sørdal, DeepOcean’s commercial director in Europe.

DeepOcean’s technology works include the construction of an unmanned surface vehicle (USV), use of subsea autonomous inspection drones as well as making the onshore remote operations centre an integral part of its and operators’ offshore operations.

So far in 2022, the company has employed close to 200 new people, including young trainees and apprentices, offshore workers and engineers.