DeepOcean awarded North Sea contract by Repsol

Norway’s DeepOcean has been awarded an EPCI contract to perform marine operations in connection with Repsol’s tieback of the YME Beta North reservoir to existing facilities.

The award covers project management, engineering, construction and offshore installation activities includes marine operations for the installation and tie-in of subsea spools, flying leads and installation of subsea structures at the field.

Rolf Ivar Sørdal, commercial director for Europe at DeepOcean, commented: “DeepOcean is continuously working hard to develop efficient solutions for our customers and to deliver as promised. This award is a true recognition of our achievements, all founded on our dedicated workforce and their flexible and cooperative mindset during project execution.

“The project fits very well with our capabilities and construction vessel fleet, and we are pleased that Repsol again has trusted us with this exciting award. DeepOcean is looking forward to cooperating with Repsol to deliver a successful and safe project”.

Offshore execution is scheduled for 2021.