DeepOcean awarded subsea cable repair contract by Equinor

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 16, 2021
Norwegian subsea services player DeepOcean has won a frame agreement contract from energy giant Equinor for the provision of contingency equipment and services for handling high voltage submarine cables. The contract will last for three years with options to extend up to four additional years.

It covers handling equipment and personnel for subsea cable contingency operations, such as subsea cutting, retrieval, on deck cable handling for cable repair, and deployment/laying. DeepOcean will also provide a core organisation to manage the contract and use its subsea base facilities at Killingøy to store the equipment.

The initial area of operations will focus on Northern Europe, with the option to extend operations worldwide dependent on Equinor’s requirements.

“The renewables segment and associated electrification of offshore installations is a key focus area for Equinor and many other energy companies. DeepOcean has a clear ambition and strategy to support our clients in their quest for greener energy,” said Rolf Ivar Sørdal DeepOcean’s commercial director for subsea services.

Equinor will manage and operate the contract on behalf of the Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) pool members, who may also call upon services provided by the frame agreement. Various studies may also be provided under the contract.

