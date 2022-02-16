DeepOcean charters in Hornbeck Offshore MPSV

Norwegian subsea services player DeepOcean has entered into a firm charter agreement with US offshore vessel owner Hornbeck Offshore for the 2016-built multipurpose service vessel (MPSV) HOS Warland to support operations in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The vessel has been part of DeepOcean’s offering for some time, but will now be secured through a time charter. DeepOcean said the move will enable the company to provide better support to the fast paced requirements of the inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) market as well as to construction and installation projects that are managed, engineered and executed by DeepOcean’s in-house team.

The HOS Warland will add to DeepOcean’s chartered fleet, which includes the HOS Bayou and the HOS Mystique and also serve as a platform to deploy further DeepOcean service lines in the future.