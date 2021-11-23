DeepOcean extends charter of Volstad MPSV

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Volstad Maritime has been awarded a one-year time charter agreement with compatriot subsea services player DeepOcean for the 2006-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Volantis .

DeepOcean has been working with Volstad since 2007. In April, the two companies agreed to keep the Volantis working in the US Gulf of Mexico through 2021. The new contract will commence in direct continuation of the current contract in January 2022. Financial details have not been disclosed.

“The market has been extremely challenging during the previous six years but we have always been able to find solutions together with DeepOcean to keep the Volantis working. Therefore, it is extra rewarding that this cooperation will continue now that the market finally seems to have turned a corner for both contractors and shipowners” said Eirik Syversen, CFO of Volstad Maritime.

Volstad’s fleet consists of nine vessels, operating in diving, offshore IRM, construction, and seismic sectors.