DeepOcean forms strategic partnership with Aker BP

Norwegian subsea services player DeepOcean has entered into a partnership agreement with fellow operator Aker BP that runs through the end of 2026, with options for a further four years.

The long-term deal will see DeepOcean become Aker BP’s preferred supplier of subsea operations related to inspection, intervention, repair, survey and emergent operations together with associated onshore engineering and project management services.

In addition, DeepOcean will supply vessel capacity and subsea services that may be required by Aker BP and its Subsea Alliance.

The parties have agreed to cooperate on adopting new technologies, with a focus on ‘Remote First’, whereby conventional vessel and tooling operations can be replaced by more efficient, innovative and sustainable solutions. DeepOcean will lead its part of the work out of its offices in Haugesund and Stavanger, Norway.