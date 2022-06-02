AmericasEuropeOffshoreRenewables

DeepOcean seals Vineyard Wind deal

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 2, 2022
Norwegian subsea services player DeepOcean has secured a contract from Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the Vineyard Wind 1 project.

The project, which will be led out of its office in Houston, Texas, will see DeepOcean provide a range of subsea services, including project management, engineering, ROV, tooling, and survey activities.

“The US offshore renewables market is gaining momentum with the first large-scale development moving to the installation phase. This project is another step in DeepOcean’s commitment to the energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources”, asserted Tony Stokes, DeepOcean’s president for the Americas region.

Located some 25 km off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, the 800 MW Vineyard Wind 1 is the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the US. In September last year, the project reached a financial close and will begin delivering power to Massachusetts in 2023.

