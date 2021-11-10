AmericasEuropeOffshore

DeepOcean wins Gulf of Mexico contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 11, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
DeepOcean

Norwegian subsea services player DeepOcean has won a frame agreement contract from an undisclosed US-based operator to carry out engineering, project management and vessel support activities throughout 2022.

The contract, with an undisclosed value, covers project management engineering for specialised subsea services, including the utilisation of light construction vessels and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) from the company’s fleet in the US Gulf of Mexico.

“This is a big win for us which reflects our ability to deliver market leading services, technology and engineered solutions in the overall aim of adding value for our customer base,” said Tony Stokes, DeepOcean’s president, Americas.

DeepOcean said it would provide a dedicated project management team to assist with scope planning and execution.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 11, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button