DeepOcean wins Gulf of Mexico contract

Norwegian subsea services player DeepOcean has won a frame agreement contract from an undisclosed US-based operator to carry out engineering, project management and vessel support activities throughout 2022.

The contract, with an undisclosed value, covers project management engineering for specialised subsea services, including the utilisation of light construction vessels and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) from the company’s fleet in the US Gulf of Mexico.

“This is a big win for us which reflects our ability to deliver market leading services, technology and engineered solutions in the overall aim of adding value for our customer base,” said Tony Stokes, DeepOcean’s president, Americas.

DeepOcean said it would provide a dedicated project management team to assist with scope planning and execution.