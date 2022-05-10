Del Monte promotes shipping capabilities to a wider audience

Fruit and vegetable producer Fresh Del Monte’s ocean logistics company, Network Shipping (NWS), has announced a rebrand to squeeze some extra business from outside sources amid the current supply chain crisis.

Operating as a hybrid shipping line/cargo owner, the boutique ocean logistics company claims it is outpacing its big shipping line competitors with an almost 100% on-time arrival rate versus the reliability between 26 to 50 percent for big shipping lines.

NWS has optimised cargo space on Fresh Del Monte’s 13 owned vessels to offer tailored shipping solutions to a broader audience. The company is also offering services on six new fully cellular reefer boxships and has just renamed its four routes to and from Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Peru, and the US to raise awareness of endangered marine species.

“As disruptions in logistics and shipping continue to grow, the need to find agile and efficient solutions is greater than ever. Network Shipping is leveraging Fresh Del Monte’s resources, achieving an almost 100% on-time delivery rate, and responding quickly to ever-evolving market needs,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman and CEO at Fresh Del Monte. “We’re looking forward to offering our solutions to more people, giving them access to our robust, reliable distribution and logistics network that FDM customers have come to know and appreciate.”

“Our focus is to provide our customers with excellent service, integrated ocean and inland solutions, flexible last-minute changes, optimised route consultations, reefer expertise, and human interactions,” said Helmuth Lutty, senior vice president, shipping operations. “That’s what distinguishes us from the liner pack, everything follows our boutique ideology.”